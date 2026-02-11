Mark Kelly: Trump ‘Trying to Break’ the U.S. Justice System

On Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump was trying to break the system of justice in the United States.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “What would, through your mind when you heard that they actually did try to indict you over this video?”

Kelly said, “Well, I mean, we we got a little heads up and we didn’t know the outcome. And then we learned a little bit later last night that they, failed to get an indictment. And yeah, I got some texts from people talking about, oh, this is great. This is, you know, great news. And I’m like, this is not great news. This is Donald Trump trying to trying to break the system. Him and his cronies trying to break a system that’s in place for 250 years, trying to weaponize the Department of Justice against sitting members of Congress, because we said something that he didn’t like. It’s it’s rather simple. I mean, he he wants myself and Elissa Slotkin and four House members to go to prison because we restated what was in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I mean, has that ever happened in our country’s history? I mean, we’re a separate branch of government. I have a responsibility to my constituents, people who voted for me to do my job. Donald Trump doesn’t like how I’m doing my job. And for that, he wants me to go to prison.”

He added, “This is also right out of the authoritarian playbook. We see stuff like this in other countries, right? This happens in places like China and Russia. But this happened this week right here in the United States of America.”

