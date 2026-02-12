Minnesota AG Ellison: ICE ‘Made Our State Less Safe’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has made his state less safe.

Ellison said, “They told us they came here to get rid of the worst of the worst and yet they have increased crime. Two out of the three homicides this year have been by federal ICE agents. Our local assistant U.S. attorneys have fired in waves of people, eliminating large and many years of anti-fraud investigation and prosecution expertise. They have made our state less safe, from financial exploitation and from basic safety, because of the behavior of this administration.

He added, “And I’m so glad that we’re now hearing noises about this drawdown. That is a good thing. It it can’t happen fast enough for me. Unfortunately, it, you know for Renee Good and Alex Pretti and their families, it happened too late for them. But, yeah, the challenges has been from a criminal justice standpoint public safety. They have told us this had to do with, you know, immigration policy yet we’re the 28th, state when it comes to immigration and undocumented immigrants. Every every claim they make as to why they’re here has been rebutted.”

