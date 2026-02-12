Update — Edu Sec McMahon: Blue States Not Complying with Trans Laws, Could Lose Federal Funds

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon discussed transgender policy.

McMahon said, “Well, we’re continuing our investigations and they are then becoming subject to having federal funding withdrawn because they are not in compliance with the law.”

