Kelly: Trump Trying Throw Me in Prison ‘Is How Democracies Die’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) attempt to indict him and several other lawmakers over a video addressing military orders was “how democracies die.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Are they trying to indict you at a grand jury at this very moment again?”

Kelly said, “They could be. I mean, they don’t share a lot of information with us. Grand juries are secret. The last thing we heard from them was that we were not under investigation. I was not under investigation from DOJ. The next thing we hear, they went to a grand jury.

He added, “By the way, they didn’t get any votes. The government got no votes to charge us with anything. So that might sound like a good news story. It’s a horrible story. This president tried to put me and my colleagues in prison because we said something he didn’t like. We said something that was lawful. We told members of the military basically follow the law. We said something that his Secretary of Defense said repeatedly on camera in 2016, when Donald Trump was running for president, and for that he wants to jail us. I mean, this is how democracies die when you start throwing the, who you perceive as your political opponents in and in prison. And this is not but it’s not just about like me. And I’m not just concerned about, like, what’s going to happen to me. I just kind of feel like I’m the first one through the breach here.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN