Newsom: ‘Trump Does Not Represent the Majority of Americans’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said President Donald Trump did not represent the “majority of Americans.”

Newsom said, “We need to also hold people in power to account of the abuses. I mean, this is next level abuses. It’s the rule of Don not the rule of law. It’s the law of the jungle, might makes right. You’ve seen this wrecking ball presidency it;s not just internationally, but domestically. And you saw that at full display this week with the attorney general and just the obstinance and the arrogance of this administration. So the sense of lack of accountability and oversight. That’s going to change dramatically after November. But we have to be cautious because I don’t think people as much as we want, you know, to level the playing field and we want some score settling, I also think all of us need to take a deep breath. I mean, this this fight and fight, all the stress and the stacking of stress, all this anxiety that we’re living under. I think all of us would do well just to find some common ground, commonality.”

He added, “I think leadership requires a counter narrative. Trump does not represent the majority of Americans. He the most historic president in our lifetime, historically unpopular.”

