Dem Rep. Lynch: ‘Surprising’ Inflation Didn’t Go Up, CPI Numbers Might Be Wrong

On Friday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) reacted to the most recent CPI numbers by saying that he’s “not quite sure about the accuracy” and “this is a periodic snapshot. So, we might see higher numbers in the next reporting period. I’m not quite sure. But it is surprising that we’re not seeing elevated inflation numbers.” Lynch added that he “would need further evidence of any inaccuracies on those numbers.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Inflation came in cooler than expected. We’re going to actually have a report on this in just a minute, but just the headline is the inflation situation improved a little bit in January. And this comes on the heels of unemployment numbers, jobs numbers that were better than expected. The job situation improved a little bit. What do you think is behind these improvements, this positive direction on a few measurements in the economy?”

Lynch responded, “I’m not quite sure. I know my constituents are continually complaining about energy costs, and we’re in the Northeast here, so that’s a sensitive point. Food, groceries, we’re still seeing that highly elevated, housing costs right through the roof. So, I’m not quite sure about the accuracy or this is a periodic snapshot. So, we might see higher numbers in the next reporting period. I’m not quite sure. But it is surprising that we’re not seeing elevated inflation numbers.”

Lynch added, “I know the president has complained in the past about the way those numbers have been gathered, but I would need further evidence of any inaccuracies on those numbers.”

