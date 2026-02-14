Maher: Strikes on Iran’s Nuke Facilities ‘Great’, But Now Our Stance Is Unclear, We Hung Protesters Out to Dry

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that President Donald Trump has let protesters in Iran “hang out to dry” after vowing to protect them from slaughter. Maher also stated that he “was very supportive” of the “great” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last year. But in that instance, there was a clear goal that could be achieved with the strikes alone, but now, he doesn’t see how strikes will achieve the goal of preventing the slaughter in Iran’s streets.

Maher said, “[H]e did say a while ago, when they were starting to kill people in the streets, we’re not going to let you get away with this, and then he just let them hang out to dry. America’s not a very reliable ally. I thought he was going to be different on that.”

Later, Maher added that dealing with the massacre in the street would require going after the IRGC and further stated, “I was very supportive of bombing the nuclear facility in Iran. I thought that was great. I don’t — I understood the goal there, and I understood how it could just be ended with the bombing itself. I don’t get this one.”

