Maher: Trump ‘Absolutely’ Deserves Credit for Demanding NATO Pay More

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that President Donald Trump “Absolutely” should get credit for demanding NATO allies spend more money.

During a segment where Maher, former Trump National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.), and MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle were critical of Trump’s approach to Canada, Ruhle said, “But also, you should credit the President. The President did shake the tree, he did shake the tree when it came to our NATO allies and said, pony up more money, and you have to give him credit for that.”

Maher responded, “Right. I do. Absolutely.” He then changed the discussion to the next topic.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett