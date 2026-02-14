Marlow: CPI Inflation Data Suggests USA Primed for Golden Age

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about inflation.

Marlow said, “Core CPI, which is our core inflation numbers…what works on a basket of goods and services. It measures everything but food and energy prices in terms of inflation. And we’ve got numbers that are just beyond belief here. The best core CPI since March 2021, which means we’ve erased the inflation from the Bidenflation, which is so great.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo