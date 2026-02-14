MS NOW’s Capehart: ‘TSA and Others’ ‘Will Be Hit by This Shutdown’, Not ICE, Dems Doing the Right Thing

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart said that “ICE is fully funded for at least the next five to six years. So, we’re talking about other agencies, TSA and others, that will be hit by this shutdown.” But Democrats are doing the right thing on the shutdown.

Co-host William Brangham asked, “Do you think this is the fight worth having, that the Democrats are doing the right thing?”

Capehart answered, “Yes. And just give you two reasons: Renee Good, Alex Pretti, two American citizens who were killed by federal officers attached to that agency. And let’s also keep in mind that the government, most likely, will go into a partial shutdown at 12:01 because everyone’s gone out of town anyway. But, keep in mind, ICE is fully funded for at least the next five to six years. So, we’re talking about other agencies, TSA and others, that will be hit by this shutdown. The Democrats are right to demand, not just reform, but some kind of accountability for what happened on the streets of Minneapolis and what could happen on the streets of other cities. Let’s not breathe too much of a sigh of relief for what’s happening in Minnesota, great for the people of Minnesota and Minneapolis. But, in talking to the folks there, they’re also concerned about, where will this be exported next? And I think that’s what Democrats are also thinking. Folks should not view this as a partisan issue. Folks should view this as holding the government accountable for what it is doing in the name of the American people to the American people.”

