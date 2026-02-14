MS NOW’s Ruhle: Environmental Deregulation Lowering Car Prices Meaningful if You Want to Litter and Smoke in Gas Guzzler

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle reacted to the prospect of the Trump administration’s rollback on environmental regulations that they announced earlier this week lowering the prices of cars by thousands of dollars by saying that’s noteworthy, “if you want to drive in a 1980s gas guzzler while you’re smoking cigarettes with the windows closed, throwing Burger King out the window.”

While discussing the regulatory rollback, host Bill Maher said, “Okay, so, Trump is going to say, the cars are going to be $2,000 less, and they may be, that may be, and that might turn a lot of heads. A lot of –.”

Ruhle then cut in to say, “Sure, if you want to drive in a 1980s gas guzzler while you’re smoking cigarettes with the windows closed, throwing Burger King out the window. But this is 2026.”

Maher responded, “Yeah, I’m just saying what he’s going to say, don’t yell at me. This is his argument, okay, and it may be true.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett