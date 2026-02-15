Chris Christie: Trump Administration Is Destroying Credibility of DOJ

Sunday, during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that the Trump administration was absolutely destroying the credibility of the Justice Department.

When asked about a grand jury not indicting Democrats who made a video about military orders, Christie said, “Well, I want to put a couple things in perspective. Having done the job of U.S. attorney for seven years and seven years that I was U.S. attorney in New Jersey, and we were the third most productive district out of 93 in the country during those seven years. So we brought a lot of cases. We never once, not once in seven years, were no bill by a grand jury, not once.”

He added, “This false idea that grand juries, that you can indict a ham sandwich is not true. And the Trump administration is proving that. They’re putting a bunch of ham sandwiches up there, and the grand juries are not indicting them. The fact is that the previous Justice Departments before this one took very seriously, bringing charges to a grand jury and asked you to indict a fellow American. And what you’re seeing now is absolutely the destruction of the credibility of the Justice Department. With our judicial system, judges are not giving the benefit of the doubt anymore to U.S. attorneys when they come into court. And worse yet, with the public. And so the damage that gets done here by this just pure vendetta prosecution, is long term, and it’s going to be very, very difficult to fix over the course of the next decade.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN