Exclusive — Lutnick: Barack Hussein Obama ‘Broke American Spirit’ by Sending Everyone to Liberal Arts Colleges

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick talked about Obama economic policies.

Lutnick said, “What it did was it broke people’s spirit. Because when I grew up, I had shop class, and there were kids who liked to work with their hands.”

