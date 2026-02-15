Exclusive — Lutnick on Path to 6% GDP Growth: America Has Unused Power Capacity; We’re Going Tap It

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick talked about energy.

If you think about all these communities, they had paper mills, they had steel factories, they had all this power that no one’s now using. And what you’re going to see is you’re going to see the revitalization, the resurrection of all these communities because they built the power once upon a time, and that power is sitting there kind of cheap like the Geico money.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo