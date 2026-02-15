Jeffries: ‘We Cannot Trust Kristi Noem or Pam Bondi to Conduct an Independent Investigation’

Sunday on CBS’s “State of the Union,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi cannot be trusted to conduct independent investigations.

Partial transcript as follows:

ED O’KEEFE: With the exception of some flexibility on body cameras, because they’re starting to spend some money to get those out there, some Republicans have rejected this list of policy reform proposals. You guys still seem miles apart. So when, conceivably, will we see this resolved? And again, I ask you, if- are there any of these points that you’re willing to let go in order to get the government reopened?

JEFFRIES: Well, we’re willing to have a good faith conversation about everything, but fundamentally we need change that is dramatic, that is bold, that is meaningful and that is transformational. And these are common sense things. For instance, judicial warrants should be required before ICE agents can storm private property or rip everyday Americans out of their homes. We need to make sure that there are actual independent investigations, so that if state and local laws are violated, in many cases, violently violated, that state and local authorities have the ability to criminally investigate and criminally prosecute anyone who has violated the law. Because we cannot trust Kristi Noem or Pam Bondi to conduct an independent investigation. We believe that sensitive locations should be off limits, sensitive locations like houses of worship, schools, hospitals or polling sites, and that fundamentally ICE should be targeting violent felons who are here unlawfully, as opposed to violently targeting law abiding immigrant families, which is completely inconsistent with what Donald Trump promised the American people he would do.