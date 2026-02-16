Dem Rep. Goldman: Support for Holding AG Bondi in Contempt Is ‘Growing’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) claimed support in Congress to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt over the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files is growing.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “I think you and your colleagues have been very clear that the DOJ is out of compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. And so then the question becomes, Will what now what what efforts are left that can actually get them to comply? So let’s start with a conversation that you and I have had before, your sense of the appetite among your colleagues to hold Pam Bondi, in contempt?”

Goldman said, “Well, look, I think it’s growing and you’re starting to see, Republican senators and members of Congress speaking out, against what is such an obvious cover up. And it is particularly egregious when you hear them talk about the deliberative process privilege. The bill very specifically requires them to turn over all of the types of documents that would be included in the deliberative process privilege. Now, it’s one thing for Congress to demand that. It’s another thing in a piece of legislation that Donald Trump signed into law, for him to then turn around and say, no, I’m not complying with the law because of some other privilege that I have. He very expressly waived that privilege by signing that bill. And if they’re going to rely on that for so many of the redactions and for so many of with the withholdings, even though we don’t know what the basis is for the withholdings, then they’re just completely violating the law.”

