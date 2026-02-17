Exclusive — Former Acting ICE Director: We Are Going to Move on from MN, Target Sanctuary Cities and States, Withold Funds

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Jonathan Fahey, former Acting Director of ICE, talked about immigration policy.

Fahey said, “I think sanctuary cities is where you go because, one, that’s where the numbers are. and we need to and I think Congress needs to do more to figure out a way to withhold funds from sanctuary cities.”

