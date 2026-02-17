Fetterman Says Shutting Government Down Won’t Reform ICE

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) argued against Democrats voting to shut the government down in the name of reforming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the Pennsylvania Democrat, he was putting country ahead of the Democratic Party.

“It’s interesting, because one wrinkle could be what President Trump says in the State of the Union address, right?” host Maria Bartiromo said. “I mean, it’s unbelievable to me that the last time in 2019 we saw a previous government shutdown, and President Trump was forced to delay that State of the Union because of this. The Democrats, some of your colleagues, are threatening that they’re not even going to show up for the State of the Union. Will you be there?”

Fetterman replied, “I’m saying it’s fundamentally wrong to shut our government down. And if you want to reform ICE, as the Democrats, we do want some ones, but that is not going to do that, and now why you’re doing it? For me, it’s always about country over party, and that’s why I’ll refuse to vote to shut the government down. And now with the supreme — I mean, I’m sorry, the State of the Union, well, I do expect to extend — attend that, and I do hope there is not the same kinds of thing last year with the paddles and those kinds of disruptions. You can disagree or agree on things, but you don’t have to turn it into like a spectacle like that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor