GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump ‘Took the Feedback,’ Course Corrected on ICE

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) praised President Donald Trump for listening to the feedback and “reduced the presence of ICE in Minneapolis.”

Bacon said, “I believe the president saw the pushback of what was going on in Minneapolis. He took the feedback, and he put Director Homan in charge of those operations. And you can already tell that he’s turned down the volume, turned down the heat. He’s reduced the presence of ICE in Minneapolis. I think there is already a course correction going on here. And it’s because, you know, the president and the leadership team saw, you know, saw the polling and saw the pushback.”

He added, “I do think Americans are rightfully divided on this whole topic. I mean, even our own party, the Republican Party, isn’t sold to should we, should we heart or should we deport all folks who came here illegally? Or should we focus on those who have a criminal record, like gang members? There’s many Republicans, and I don’t many Democrats who worry about deporting folks who’ve been here five years, came here illegally, perhaps, but are working, taking care of a family. And I’d like to find maybe a middle path. Here. I don’t really blame the secretary for that. Ultimately, Congress has to debate this and come up with a better policy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN