Vance on Eileen Gu: Somebody Who Benefited from U.S Should Want to Compete for the U.S.

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Vice President JD Vance addressed San Francisco-born-and-raised skier Eileen Gu competing for China in the Winter Olympics.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Eileen Gu, she is skiing for China, you were at the Olympics at the open. Some people, Enes Kanter has said, she’s a traitor. Some people have said that this is treasonous to ski for China and to overlook Jimmy Lai, and the Uyghurs and pretend like those things aren’t problems is a huge problem. What do you think her status should be? Should it be changed?”

Vance said, “Well, look, I have no idea what her status should be. I think ultimately that’s up to the Olympics Committee. I won’t pretend to wade into that. I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place. I would hope that they want to compete with the United States of America. So I’m going to root for American athletes. And I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That’s who I’m rooting for, this Olympics.”

MacCallum said, “I’m with ya on that one.”

