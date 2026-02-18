Beshear: People of Faith Don’t Support ICE Chaining People’s Ankles, Can’t Have Anyone Injured

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that for people of faith “it is unacceptable to have a body count from ICE’s actions or to see these people injured” and that “If you’re a person of faith, you don’t want to see people chained at the ankles.”

Beshear said, “Yes, border security is national security. And, yes, we have to enforce our immigration laws, but how we do it shows our humanity or lack of it.”

He continued, “If you’re a person of faith, you don’t want to see people chained at the ankles. If you’re a person of faith, it is unacceptable to have a body count from ICE’s actions or to see these people injured or to see ICE agents lying, the aggressive tactics, the way that they are treating people is just not right. Because, again, even if somebody is in this country illegally, and, thus, needs to be deported, they are still a child of God, and how we treat them is incredibly important. We can enforce our laws in a humane way, and also one that recognizes and protects the rights of American citizens and everybody else.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett