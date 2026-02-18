Marlow: ‘Blasphemous’ James Talerico Lied About Trump to Raise Money After Colbert Interview

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Texas Senate race.

Marlow said, “He’s lying to you to make money. It’s noteworthy how blasphemous this guy is. He was the guy who said flat out that his Christian faith informs his opinions on abortion. Now he’s raising funds as if the government shut this down because they don’t like his politics.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo