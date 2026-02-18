Van Hollen: ‘Suppressing the Vote’, Which Trump Is Trying to Do, Motivates People to Vote

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that “one thing that definitely motivates people to go out and vote is when they know that people like Donald Trump are trying to stop them from voting and suppressing the vote” which the Trump administration is doing.

Van Hollen said, “Kristi Noem gave away the game. You’ve played that segment where she says that they want the right people voting and electing the right people. And so their goal is to use this false claim of fraud, which we know is virtually nonexistent, as you’ve reported, in order to suppress the vote, in order to take these actions to intimidate American citizens from going out and casting their votes, that is their goal.”

He added, “I do think the people of Minneapolis are the example for all of us, and that includes going into the next election. So, first of all, one thing that definitely motivates people to go out and vote is when they know that people like Donald Trump are trying to stop them from voting and suppressing the vote. But that’s not enough in itself. We need to have people at polling places who are essentially going to be holding accountable anybody that sends Donald — that Donald Trump decides to deploy.”

