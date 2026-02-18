Waltz: We Can’t Walk Away from All U.N. Institutions When China’s Pushing for Control

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said that China is making a large push for control of U.N. institutions and “If we just walk away from all of these U.N. institutions, then China’s going to be there with the rest of the world without us.” And “My argument is, we have to get in there and reform and fight, and, particularly where the People’s Republic of China is incredibly active for their industries, rather than just walk away.”

Waltz stated, “[T]o my foxhole in the U.N. — which feels like a foxhole some day[s] — the Chinese are pushing into these institutions in a big, big way. Here’s why that matters: There’s, for example, the World Intellectual Property Organization, we need to make sure our IP is protected as our entrepreneurs and our venture capital and others innovate. If we just walk away from all of these U.N. institutions, then China’s going to be there with the rest of the world without us. There’s the International [Telecommunication] Union, never heard of it, but it does global standards on space, on telecom, on 6G, on radio, and all of these things that are critical to our businesses, our industries, and our ability to compete around the world. My argument is, we have to get in there and reform and fight, and, particularly where the People’s Republic of China is incredibly active for their industries, rather than just walk away.”

Earlier, he said that some U.N. committees “are just unreformable. It’s why we’re not participating, it’s why we’ve walked away from, for example, the Human Rights Council.”

