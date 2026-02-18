Wes Moore: White America Needs to ‘Wrestle’ with Trump’s Actions Towards Black People

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said white America needed to “wrestle with” President Donald Trump’s actions towards black people.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Do you think his lack of extension of an invitation to you? Is the president motivated by race?”

Moore said, “You know, I honestly, I think it’s that’s a real question for President Trump.”

He added, “But, but, you know, the fact that I’m the only black governor in this country and the fact that he seems to have a real issue with me, I think that’s an issue he’s got to take up.”

Hunt said, “Do you think the president is a racist? He did post an image of Barack and Michelle Obama, former President Obama, as an ape.”

Moore said, “Well, I mean, he also has spent the past year making a direct assault on scholarships for HBCUs. That the past year, we have seen the greatest assault on employment for black women that our country has ever seen. That he’s spending his time attacking history and banning books. I honestly think that, you know, it’s a question not just for the president, but frankly, I think it’s also a question for white America if they are looking at his actions. And, I think that’s something that people need to wrestle with.”

