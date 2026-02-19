Cruz: ‘In the Next Six Months, We Will See the Regimes Fall in Iran, in Venezuela and in Cuba’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) predicted regime change in nations that have an adversarial view of the United States.

According to the Texas Republican, it includes Iran, Venezuela and Cuba.

“Senator, how can you describe this other than freedom is on the march around the world?” host Sean Hannity asked.

Cruz replied, “I think that’s exactly right. We are in — at an extraordinary moment in history. It is entirely possible, Sean, that in the next six months, we will see the regimes fall in Iran, in Venezuela and in Cuba. And we could also see governments replace them that want to be friends with the United States of America. Now, let me be clear. I’m not being pollyannish about this. There are thousand things that can go wrong. But if that happens, this would be the most consequential geopolitical shift since the fall of the Berlin Wall, since America won the Cold War without firing a shot. I spoke with President Trump the day before yesterday. And we talked in particular about Iran and I said, ‘This moment the regime is teetering. The ayatollah is in its last days.’ and I said, ‘Do not let this opportunity pass. We have an opportunity.'”

“The ayatollah routinely chants ‘death to America,'” he continued. “This is a regime that is the leading state sponsor of terrorism on the face of the planet. It is responsible for murdering hundreds of American servicemen and women. The Iranian regime has provided over 90% of the funding for Hamas and for Hezbollah. To see the mullahs toppled would be a tremendous advance for the people of Iran. It would be a tremendous advance for the Middle East. But most critically, it would be a massive improvement in the national security of the United States. I believe President Trump is providing the leadership that is necessary, and it’s making our country a lot safer.”

