Stacey Abrams: ‘This Is a Country that Is in the Midst of an Authoritarian Takeover’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams said President Donald Trump is leading an “authoritarian takeover.”

Abrams said, “I think it’s important for us to understand that this is not about 2020. This is a pretext. The 2020 election has been investigated by Democrats, Republican and by, you know, every by every department you can imagine. They know that election was free and fair, but what they think they can do is use this as a pretext to seize records to which the federal government is not entitled, and they will use those records to challenge voters, to intimidate them, and to preempt, disqualify them. Because Georgia has one of the preeminent Senate races in 2026.”

She continued, “This is also a test run for what they’ve tried to do across the country, which is for states to abandon their constitutional responsibility for managing elections and give that information to a federal government that is in the midst of an authoritarian takeover. And so, while they will use the easy lay up of saying something about 2020, this is all about 26 and 28 and their attempt to destroy democracy.”

She added, “This is a country that is in the midst of an authoritarian takeover. There are ten steps to authoritarianism, and we have hit all ten steps. But step ten is destroying democracy for everyone. And you do that by changing the rules, by redistricting. You do that by intimidating voters, by disqualifying voters. You do that by seizing the operations of elections.”

Abrams concluded, “The more we watched this Republican authority regime try to take away the right to vote, the more people are going to fight to use it.”

