Tom Homan: ‘There Will Be Mass Deportation’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House border czar Tom Homan said that there will be “mass deportation.”

Homan said, “ICE is just doing the same thing they’ve done in the last three decades. It’s just that they got more work to do now because of the last four years of open border, with over 10 million people coming across the border, illegally released the United States, many, many of them public safety threats and national security threats. So yeah, ICE is working harder now because they’re responding to four years of open borders and nine no immigration enforcement at all.”

He added, “I will do whatever I can, because the president has made a promise to the American people, there will be mass deportation, but it’s going to prioritize public safety threats first. And that’s just the way we should be doing it. Targeted enforcement operations are a way to go. And for the people are going nuts is if you’re walking away from mass deportation. Look at the numbers. We already got record numbers to deportation but arresting the public safety threat first makes sense because you’re the biggest danger to the community. Prioritize public safety threats and national security threats doesn’t mean to forget about everybody else. I’ve said it from day one, if you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table. We’re looking for you, and we’ll remove you when we find you.”

