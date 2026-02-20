Crockett: Dems ‘Absolutely’ Have a Chance to Win Texas Senate Race

Friday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Democrats “absolutely” have a chance to win the Texas Senate seat because of demographic shifts.

Host Joe Scarborough said, “You know, Congresswoman, it’s so fascinating. We grew up when I grew up and was in Congress in Dallas, the Dallas suburbs were as red as it got. There’s so many people that represented that area. Talk about the shifting demographics, especially in the suburbs of Dallas and Dallas, in Dallas County, in Houston, it seems that there have been these demographic shifts, of course, in 24, a lot of Hispanic voters, broke Republican. But that seems also to be going back to Democrats talk about those demographic shifts and how it might finally give Democrats a chance to win once again statewide in Texas.”

Crockett said, “Absolutely. When I was in the state house and we drew the lines, we know that the state of Texas grew by a total of 4 million people. Of those 4 million people, we know that 180,000 were Anglos. The other 95% of the growth that took place in this state was people of color. We know that the plurality in the state of Texas is Latinos with 41%. We know that we have more African Americans in this state than any other state, with 4 million. And we know that we have the fastest-growing AAPI community in the country.”

She added, “So you’re right, Joe. It’s not just Dallas County. It’s not just Harris County. It’s actually the counties surrounding those counties, because it gets pretty expansive in some of our larger counties. And so it’s Collin County, it’s Kaufman County. We know that right now, Tarrant County, at least at the latest reporting, was actually outvoting Republicans. This is the last large county that has not flipped in the state of Texas. So I’m looking forward to really great things.”

