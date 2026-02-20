Dem Rep. Boyle: Trump Inherited a Good Economy from Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) argued that President Donald Trump messed up “an economy in which inflation is easing and economic growth is advancing” that he inherited from former President Joe Biden.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “What I foolishly thought is, when Trump gets inaugurated, he’s going to do absolutely nothing, because Joe Biden is handing him the economy that you dream about as president. If you just do nothing, it’s going to go great.”

Boyle responded, “I thought exactly the same thing. In fact, I complained to a friend, Trump is the luckiest SOB. He’s just going to sit on his rear end, watch Fox News all day, and he will get the credit for an economy in which inflation is easing and economic growth is advancing. But what did Trump do? He screwed it up. He decided to pursue this insane tariff policy, which we now know, according to the Yale Budget Lab, has added an extra $1,750 worth of costs a year in the price of goods, and that’s the reason why inflation is higher today than it otherwise would be.”

