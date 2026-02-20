Exclusive: HUD Sec’y Turner Announces Crackdown on Illegal Aliens in Public Housing

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner talked about illegal immigration.

Turner said, “There is a decades-old loophole in our regulation right now called mixed-status household that we’re closing with our new proposed rule of qualified citizens, we will guarantee that the people that receive HUD-funded housing are American people.”

