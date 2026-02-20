GOP Rep. Mackenzie: Need ID on ICE Agents, Could Be a Badge Number Instead of a Name

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) stated that “there should be identification on” ICE agents “some way that, if an officer is involved in an instance, an officer-related shooting or something else, that they could be identified if they do have a mask on” but that doesn’t have to necessarily be their name, it could be a badge number.

Mackenzie said, “Now, at the same time, when you’re talking about ways that we can identify our agents appropriately, there should be identification on these individuals. Maybe it’s not a name, maybe it’s a badge number. But some way that, if an officer is involved in an instance, an officer-related shooting or something else, that they could be identified if they do have a mask on. And so, the controversy around masks, I think, is one that we do want these individuals to be able to show their face. At the same time, this is not a choice that they made lightly. They didn’t do it because they wanted to cover their faces or — but it’s because they really needed to. We’ve seen instances where these individuals have been doxxed, their families have been harassed.”

He added that he is open to discussing getting rid of masks, but that would require enforcement around the harassment and doxxing of federal agents.

