GOP Rep. Mackenzie: ‘Open to’ Talk on Unmasking ICE Agents, But Needs to Be Coupled with Enforcement on Doxxing

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) said that he’s willing to have a conversation on eliminating masks for ICE agents, but if the masks are removed, that needs to be coupled with ensuring “that we have proper enforcement around the harassment and doxxing of these federal law enforcement agents.”

Mackenzie stated, “So, if you’re going to take masking elements away from these individuals, which I would be open to having a discussion on that front, we should also make sure that we have proper enforcement around the harassment and doxxing of these federal law enforcement agents. So, there is an appropriate balance that I think could be struck there. And the Senate and the White House are really taking the lead on these negotiations. And so, we would like to see some reforms, a reasonable reform package that can get bipartisan support, coming back to us in the House.”

Mackenzie also said that there needs to be a means to ID agents if one of them is involved in an incident like a shooting, and having a badge number instead of a name that can be used to identify someone if they are wearing a mask is a possible means of identification.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett