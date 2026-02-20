JB Pritzker: Trump Is ‘Suffering from Dementia,’ He’s ‘Unhinged’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” behavior was a sign he is “suffering from dementia.”

Pritzker said, “It was unhinged. I mean, watching his press conference today where he just as you pointed out, I mean, he just fell apart about this and attacked Supreme Court justices and could not understand why he could not wield this power that he believes is his that has now been found unconstitutional. So and what does he do? He turns to yet another statute that allows tariffs in certain circumstances. And now he intends to reimpose these tariffs that are truly devastating small businesses. They’re hurting families across my state. And as you saw, $1,700 per family, these are working families, $1,700. Remember, this is the guy who lowered taxes on the wealthiest people and he raised taxes, the tariff taxes on the middle class, the working class.”

He added, “I really think he’s suffering from dementia and it’s got him just lashing out at people constantly. Now he’s lashing out at the very people that he appointed. It was hard to watch that press conference and think everything was going okay there.”

