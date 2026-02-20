Pritzker: ‘Corruption’ Has Pervaded the Entire Trump Administration

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said corruption had pervaded the entire administration, including President Donald Trump.

Pritzker said, “The Howard Lutnick situation is more an example to me of the corruption that has pervaded this entire administration, right from the top. Of course, you know where he’s enriching his own family himself. And then people like Howard Lutnick and others are enriching themselves also while they’re in office, it seems like, you know, the idea of doing public service and doing it for the right reasons, at least in this administration, out the window.”

He continued, “Look, Howard Lutnick admitted things, I think, before Congress that no one knew before. And that’s why we’ve got to hold hearings on these things. And that’s why when Democrats retake one or both houses of Congress, that’s why we’ve got to have hearings about the corruption, about the crimes that have been committed.”

He added, “And people do need to answer for what they’ve done and I include in that people like Tom Homan and Kristi Noem and Gregory Bovino from ICE and CBP, and the attacks on people’s constitutional rights across this nation.”

