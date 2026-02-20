Stephen Moore: SCOTUS Is Right, We Wouldn’t Want a Dem Implementing Emergency Tariffs on Climate

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore reacted to the Supreme Court decision on tariffs and said that “if Kamala Harris had won the presidency and she said that we’ve got a climate crisis and we have to tax other countries with tariffs, we wouldn’t like that too much. So, I think the court made the right decision here, in terms of saying, look, this has to be approved by Congress.”

Moore stated, “[T]he Constitution is pretty clear that tax bills start in the House of Representatives, and the president does not have unilateral authority to raise tariffs, except in special cases of a national emergency or national security. And so — and I tell some of my conservative friends, look, if Kamala Harris had won the presidency and she said that we’ve got a climate crisis and we have to tax other countries with tariffs, we wouldn’t like that too much. So, I think the court made the right decision here, in terms of saying, look, this has to be approved by Congress.”

He added that “if these tariffs are going to be imposed, the next step is to take it to the House and take it to the Senate and see if you can get the votes to do it. I doubt he can. But that is the next legal step to getting the tariffs imposed.”

