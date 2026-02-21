Can Nigel Farage Ride Epstein, Labour Party Scandal to 10 Downing Street?

Friday on the “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart London Bureau Chief Oliver JJ Lane discussed Nigel Farage.

Lane said, “Nigel is riding high in the polls, and the most likely thing is he is not the next prime minister of the U.K. My hope is that he’s the next prime minister, but one, because we have a parliamentary system when Starmer falls, which he inevitably will, be it over Epstein…thing or over one of the thousands of other things about which he is completely politically clueless, rudderless, and incapable. … Just because he falls, there isn’t then a snap election in the U.K. The Labour Party, which commands Parliament, will select from inside their group a new leader.”

