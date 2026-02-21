Carney: The Trump Tariffs Are Going to Come Back Right Away. Here’s How

Friday on the “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Economics and Finance Editor John Carney talked about tariffs.

Carney said, “There’s about a half-dozen other statutes that specifically authorize the president to impose tariffs. They did it under IEEPA because there’s less procedural hurdles, and they believed it allowed them more flexibility. They can do it under these other statutes. So, a lot of the tariffs that will get knocked down because you can’t do them under IEEPA are probably going to come back pretty quickly.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo