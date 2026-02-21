DE Gov. Meyer: Dem DHS Demands Are ‘a Compromise’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) argued that the demands from Democrats to end the DHS shutdown by funding the agency are “a compromise.”

Host Greta Brawner asked, “You’ve seen the Democrats’ demands here in Washington, ten different demands. Do you think that they need to compromise, though, on those ten?”

Meyer answered, “I think the ten is a compromise. It’s a compromise on immigration — listen, there needs to be comprehensive immigration reform. In 2024, as Gov. Armstrong, then-Rep. Armstrong (R-ND), knows well, they were very close to a compromise to move that forward. And until there’s a change to the 1986 law to address our 2026 needs, I think it’s very hard for there to be any kind of sane homeland security policy.”

He added, “[A] few weeks ago, there was a total government shutdown we were heading into, and I believe the compromise is, let’s set aside immigration, let’s discuss it in the context of the Homeland Security bill, and resolve it in the context of the Homeland Security bill. So, now if you come back and say, well, immigration is separate, it’s constantly trying to separate out those things.”

