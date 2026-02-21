FNC’s Turley: Sotomayor, Jackson Suddenly Became Textualists, Developed Opposition to Delegating Power to President

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said that “it is funny” that Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson took a textualist approach on the tariff ruling and pushed back against the delegation of authority to the president since “It’s not exactly where we usually find them.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Jonathan, do you think those three Democrat justices — maybe not Kagan — but Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, they’re always for delegating authority, right? I think Trump was right, that they were going to vote no no matter what — or vote to reject the appeal no matter what on that. I’m not sure I’d agree with you on the principled reasoning of at least those two.”

Turley responded by agreeing with Ingraham on Sotomayor and Jackson now opposing delegating authority and added, “Well, it is funny that they joined these textualists, because they really didn’t feel comfortable going beyond the text of the statute. It’s not exactly where we usually find them.”

Turley also said that he thinks there are “solid reasons” for the majority’s ruling, but also praised the dissents and said there were “good faith arguments on both sides.”

