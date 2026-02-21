GOP Rep. Roy: Congress Made ‘Mess’ of IEEPA and Needs to ‘Clean It Up’

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said that “The IEEPA language is incredibly vague and problematic,” and “Congress is the one who made the mess out of all of this” on tariff authority. He also said that he thinks the Supreme Court’s ruling on IEEPA authority has made the issue more complicated.

Roy said, “Well, one thing is clear — and by the way, I’ve not been able to read the ruling, right? I’ve been reading the summaries of the ruling online and so forth, because I had meetings this morning, but I’m printing it off and reading it this afternoon — the fact is, Congress is the one who made the mess out of all of this. The IEEPA language is incredibly vague and problematic, and, frankly, this is something I’ve been trying to work on since I’ve been in Congress. Six years ago, I introduced legislation to try to term out some of these 40 and 50-year abuses of the IEEPA statute. But Congress needs to clean it up, right?”

He added, “And the court here, I don’t think, did us any favors. I think they made it worse. I think they complicated things in trying to step in and intervene.”

