GOP Sen. Kennedy: Refunding Tariff Money to Business Would Boost Economy

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that if we did refund “300 billion dollars worth of tariff money to the business community in America, this economy’s going to roar,” and “We’ve got between 150 and 400 billion dollars in tariffs collected.”

Kennedy said, “The most interesting question is, what we do with all of this money? We’ve got between 150 and 400 billion dollars in tariffs collected. That money’s not in other countries, it’s here. My Democratic colleagues are saying, oh, give it back, give it back. Well, my Democratic peeps better be careful what they ask for. Because if he gives back 300 billion dollars worth of tariff money to the business community in America, this economy’s going to roar, man. And the midterms are only a few months off.”

Kennedy also stated that Trump used the tariff authority that he assumed “to negotiate trade agreements, India, Japan, South Korea, Europe. Those countries are not going to rescind those trade agreements, not in your or my natural lifetime. And he would not have been able to do those trade agreements had he not assumed this authority”, there are other potential routes for trade authority, and that he would take a win if he was the president.

