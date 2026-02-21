Maher: Dems Use Fees to Raise Taxes Without Voter Approval

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democratic politicians do end-run voters and the legislative branch by imposing fees that are basically just stealth tax increases.

Maher began by praising the Supreme Court’s tariffs decision, while Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) criticized the ruling.

Boebert then said, “[I]f we’re going to just change the names and the terms, well, let’s do what the leftist politicians do, what Democrats do, especially in my home state of Colorado, and call it something else, like a fee. We have taxes that the citizens vote on. However, on top of that, is fee after fee after fee that no one ever takes a vote on.” Maher cut in to respond, “That’s true.”

Boebert continued, “Yet we are forced to pay whatever that fee is. So, maybe instead of –.” Maher then cut in to say, “Yeah, we live in California, you don’t have to tell us.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett