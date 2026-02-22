OK Gov. Stitt: Trump Tariffs Were Bringing Back Manufacturing in Oklahoma

On this week’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) said President Donald Trump’s tariffs were bringing back manufacturing in his state.

Stitt said, “Well, first of all, I mean, I support the president. I mean, he’s using tariffs to bring manufacturing back to the US. It’s a national security issue. It’s a supply chain issue. So we applaud him for that. And we benefited. We just landed EGA, which is the largest or the first smelter that’s been built in the US aluminum smelter in 45 years, and we’ve been working on it for several years. Trump went and closed the deal when he was over in the UAE. They’re coming. But on the flip side, now they’re complaining because when they bring equipment into the US to actually build the widget or in this case, make the aluminum and employ Oklahomans, and bring the supply chain closer, they’re being penalized for bringing the equipment in. So that feels weird. Like, we shouldn’t be able to bring equipment in to make the widgets in Oklahoma, Texas, California, Michigan, or wherever, because we’re doing what the president wants. We’re bringing in jobs in Oklahoma. So that’s that part is weird. But I agree we have to have reciprocation. We can’t let these other countries rip us off. So all that’s good. The problem now is the Supreme Court has said Congress has got to do something. Oh, well. And now Congress can’t even do a budget, right, since the 90s.

He added, “So I have a little hope and I’m sure that’s why the president would be overly frustrated, because trying to get something out of Congress, our founding fathers never thought you would have one side of Congress is always like trying to make a point with the whoever’s in the White House, they don’t want to give them a win. We’re in this gridlock period. That makes no sense for the American people. Like, let’s fix America.”

