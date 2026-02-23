Dem Rep. Ryan: I’ll ‘Quite Literally’ Chain Myself to Perimeter to Block ICE Facility

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) talked about a potential ICE detention facility in Chester, NY and said that “quite literally, myself and others have said, if we have to, like, chain ourself to the perimeter of this, we are not going to let this happen in our community. We’re not going to let this happen in our country.”

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “So, let me ask you about this process, do you actually believe that the prison camp isn’t coming to Chester? Do you think this is settled now?”

Ryan answered, “Look, I don’t trust this administration at all. I think any of the — what you could chalk up to confusion, I think is just them being straight-up deceitful, straight-up lying to the American people, which we’ve seen from day one of this administration. So we are going to fight this until the very last — until we’re certain. And, quite literally, myself and others have said, if we have to, like, chain ourself to the perimeter of this, we are not going to let this happen in our community. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. And it has been a righteous fight. I’m really proud of our community. And it’s a wide coalition, too, which is so encouraging to me in a really, obviously, dark and tough moment.”

