CNN’s Collins: Trump Became ‘Increasingly Irritated’ During SOTU Speech

Tuesday, during her network’s coverage of the State of the Union address, host Kaitlan Collins said President Donald Trump became “increasingly irritated” during the speech.

Collins said, “I think what stood out to me as we were watching this is, you know, this is not unfamiliar territory for the president. He has delivered many of these addresses. He’s now broken his own records on how long he has spoken.”

She continued, “But these moments as he was in there and at the beginning, obviously getting started, he was largely looking over to the left side of the chamber where a lot of the Republicans were sitting. Then he began looking at the right side, as Democrats, obviously, were not standing for what he believed should be applause lines during his speech. And he was getting increasingly irritated by it, at one point stopping and saying, ‘These people are crazy, you know, I can’t believe they’re not standing for this.” The one thing that I saw them all standing for was when they were talking about insider trading and banning that, and he made an offhand joke about Nancy Pelosi.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Well, not all of them were standing, but a handful of them were.”

Colins said, “Yeah, well, yeah, but that got more applause when Senator Elizabeth Warren was standing, and that obviously stood out to the president himself.”

