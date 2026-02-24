Maddow: Trump Was ‘Wound Up and Weird,’ Talked About ‘Violence Porn’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s special coverage of the State of the Union address, host Rachel Maddow said President Donald Trump was “wound up and weird.”

Maddow said, “At the very beginning, he was speaking very quickly and very excitedly, and he ran through a number of striking lines on economic matters. The very beginning of the speech, he, talked about having inherited the worst inflation in the history of the country, completely ignoring the worst inflation in the history of the country was in the 1980s and the 1920s. He then talked about gas prices and misstated them dramatically.”

She continued, “Just sort of rushing through these statements, he was bragging about grocery prices. Food prices, inflation there is actually up 2.9% over general inflation at 2.5%. Grocery inflation is up this year compared to last year. The president didn’t seem very invested and the lies that he was telling about the economy, but he did list a whole bunch of them right off the bat. But as I say, some of the takeaway there, I think, is mostly going to be his pace and his fanaticism. I asked our control room to pull just one, like a 30-second clip from this front section of the speech, so you can just hear how wound up and weird he was.”

Maddow added, “Then he ended up slowing down a lot, and particularly slowing down markedly for long stretches of the speech that were essentially sort of violence porn. He talked about people being covered in blood, gushing blood, blood pouring out of things. He talked about people being on the edge of death. He went into graphic detail, on a number of different people’s injuries of various kind. And in those moments, he slowed down, ad libbed a lot, and tried to give seemingly as much sort of gory detail as he could, talking about very bloody scenes.”

