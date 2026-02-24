Pelosi on Stock Trading: I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong, ‘Been Trying to Pass This’ Law, I Clapped for Trump, But I Don’t Pay Attention to Him

During CNN’s State of the Union coverage on Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to President Donald Trump referencing her while talking about congressional stock trading by stating to the President, “look at your own self. The inference he wants to draw is there was something wrong with that, which there wasn’t, and if there was, people get prosecuted for it. For a long time now, we’ve been trying to pass this law.” She also stated, “I think that will pass, depending on what the bill is.” And “I don’t really pay any attention to him. What I’m concerned about is our democracy, which he is destroying.”

CNN host Kasie Hunt asked, “There was one moment, Madam Speaker, where he called you out specifically, around, of course, congressional stock trading. What do you say back to him?”

Pelosi responded, “I say back to him…look at your own self. The inference he wants to draw is there was something wrong with that, which there wasn’t, and if there was, people get prosecuted for it. For a long time now, we’ve been trying to pass this law. It doesn’t have — now it has more support than it had before.”

Hunt then to say, “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stood and applauded tonight when the President talked about it.”

Pelosi responded, “But we all did. I did too. … A lot of people stood up. A lot of Democrats stood up. I think that will pass, depending on what the bill is. What we had, we thought we could pass, it was actually a tougher bill than Gov. Spanberger (D) had put forth. We thought it could pass, but it was clear that it wasn’t going to make it through the House and the Senate. But, in any event, he gives his shout-out, I don’t really pay any attention to him. What I’m concerned about is our democracy, which he is destroying.”

