Randy Clark: Mexico President 100% Compelled by President Trump to Take Action Against El Mencho

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News’ Randy Clark talked about drug cartels.

Clark said, “I think she was 100% compelled by Donald Trump. … I don’t think she was really too upset about not taking a firm hand with these folks and just allowing them to act.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo