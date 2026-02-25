Brandon Johnson: Trump Wants to Divide by Whether People ‘Are Documented or Undocumented’

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that President Donald Trump is focused on dividing people by “whether they are documented or undocumented” and Trump could pass legislation to ensure a pathway to citizenship if he wanted to.

Johnson said, “I think it’s a mistake for this President to continue to find wedge[s] to divide people in this country, right? … [I]f this President was serious about ensuring that we had a pathway to citizenship and to ensure that our borders are secure, he would use the fact that he controls every single level of government to put forth legislation that could do just that.”

He continued, “This President has demonstrated over and over again that he’s more interested in dividing people by race, by whether they are documented or undocumented, than he is motivated to actually unite people around the values that working people are concerned about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett